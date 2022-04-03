450 families evicted from Arumbakkam, to be shifted to KP Park

Chennai :

The Greater Chennai Corporation, along with Water Resources Department, has started evicting around 450 families from the banks of Cooum River in Arumbakkam.





According to an official, the eviction drive will continue for the next few days. The families from Dr Radhakrishnan Nagar will be resettled at Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board apartment in KP Park.





It may be noted that the civic body had resettled around 240 families to other areas.





The eviction drive is carried out under Chennai Rivers Restoration Trust.