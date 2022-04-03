DMK man murdered inside Broadway bus stand

Chennai :

The deceased, Soundararajan, said to be a DMK functionary, had been running a juice shop in the bus stand.





The incident happened around 9 am beside a summer water stall. His body was retrieved by Esplanade police and sent for postmortem examination. A hunt has been launched for the suspects.





Preliminary inquiries revealed that there was a problem between him and AIADMK men over erecting the summer water stall as the latter too wanted to have their stall at the same spot. Police suspect Soundararajan could have been murdered for revenge and further investigation is on to ascertain if there is any other motive behind the incident