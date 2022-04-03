Ganja, gold jewels worth Rs 30 L seized

Chennai :

Police seized ganja and gold jewels worth Rs 30 lakh from four men during a vehicle check-in at OMR on Friday.





The Thalambur police, who were on a vehicle-check near the Navalur tollbooth on Friday night, found a group of men speeding on the road. They zoomed past the check point without making the mandatory stop. Soon the police chased them down for 2 km, intercepted all four bikes and found 800 Tydol tablets, 600 Nitravet tablets, 100 syringes, 24 kg ganja and 10 sovereign gold ornaments – all worth Rs 30 lakh.





The accused were identified as Venkatesan (26) of Perungudi, Punniyamoorthy (39) of Thoraipakkam, Siril (21) of Kandigai and Ajith (21) of Pallikaranai. They were arrested and further inquiry is on to nab the others who are linked to this gang.





Police said the group had smuggled drugs from Andhra Pradesh and were supplying them to youngsters in the suburbs.