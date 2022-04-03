Women made addicted to drugs, sexually exploited, suspect held

Chennai :

City police have arrested Bala alias Balasubramanian (35) for possession of LSD stamps and methamphetamine. Investigation revealed that he made a few women addicted to the drug and exploited them.





Cops were operating on a tip-off that Bala was sourcing the contraband from the MDMA network that was already busted. During a vehicle check at Anna Nagar on Friday night, Bala was caught with about 8 grams of methamphetamine and 20 LSD stamps.





A woman who accompanied him was also taken for interrogation. Investigation revealed that Bala had made several women get addicted to the drug to push them into the flesh trade.





“Some women were already in the trade, while he met others at parties and introduced them to ganja. After getting them addicted, he made money by sending them to customers apart from sexually assaulting them,” said an officer.





The accused, a school drop-out, married two women — one after another — before abandoning both. He was remanded in judicial custody on Friday.



