MCC activates grievance committee, mental health prog

Chennai :

After the recent protests over allegations of harassment and moral policing by the students of Madras Christian College, the college management has undertaken orientation of the faculty on addressing students’ issues at the college.





“These issues have come up mainly due to intergenerational gaps. We have a Students Grievance Committee, which was functioning online so far, but we have scheduled it periodically through offline mode as well. MCC offers a very democratic set up; that’s why students could raise these issues. We’ve addressed all of them,” said Paul Wilson, principal, MCC.





He said that the required action has been taken in the case of alleged sexual harassment case and the complaint was withdrawn by the victim.





On the reported allegations of moral policing, the principal said, “We understand that students have come to college after about two years of online classes. So, there’d be issues when they can enjoy their own space and freedom. We’re accountable to parents in moderating their behaviour in public and we’re taking steps to ensure that there are no further concerns from their end.”





The college has also activated the mental health programme through the student counsellor. Faculty members have been oriented on staggered behavioural patterns of the students and intergenerational conflicts.



