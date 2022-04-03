Rape case: Main accused held in Kerala

Chennai :

A day after city police arrested three women including the mother of a minor girl for aiding her brother sexually assualt her, the main accused, the victim’s uncle, was secured from his hideout in Kerala and brought to Chennai on Saturday night.





The main accused’s friend has also been secured since he is suspected to have a role in the sexual assault of the minor. Police said that he started assaulting the girl when she was just 9 after her father passed away. The abuse continued even after she found refuge at a home for orphans as he traced her took her back home. When she shifted to another home, she was assaulted there too and the home’s in-charge Izabel has been arrested for informing police. Her mother and aunt were arrested for not reporting the abuse to police despite knowing well that she was being preyed upon by their brother.



