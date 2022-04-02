Woman filmed by boyfriend when she was minor, sexually assaulted after marriage

Chennai :

The victim, Kumari (name changed), was in Class 10 when she got into a relationship with the accused in 2017.





Even as the man married another woman in 2018, he allegedly kidnapped the victim in 2019, when she was 17 studying plus two. The victim was filmed in an obscene manner after spiking her drinks at a house in Milk Colony in Madhavaram.





While the victim too got married to another man a year later, she received a phone call from her boyfriend in August last year and he allegedly threatened to release the photos online.





Upon his demand, Kumari visited his house where she was raped by the accused. While the victim did not lodge a complaint back then, he allegedly called her again recently and threatened her again to 'cooperate' with him not to leak her obscene photos online.





Based on her complaint, Madhavaram all-women police registered a case and arrested the accused. He was booked under five Sections of IPC ans Pocso Act and remanded in judicial custody.