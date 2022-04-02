Woman arrested for flesh trade in Nungambakkam

Chennai :





Based on a tip-off, Thousand Lights all-women police inspector Amala Rathinam and her team raided a house at an apartment on Uthamar Gandhi Salai on Friday night and secured the suspect.





Two women in her custody were rescued. Inquiries revealed that Maria rented the house for Rs 55,000 per month and had been running the flesh trade for the last two months in the guise of offering spa services. She was arrested and remanded in judicial custody, while the women were sent to the government home for rehabilitation.

A special team of Nungambakkam police arrested a woman for running a flesh trade and rescued two victims from her custody. The accused P Maria (48) already has a similar pending against her since 2005, said police.