Gana Singer, MCA student killed in different accidents across Chennai

Chennai :

The deceased, D Thirumal Sekaran (30) of Vadapalani, an MCA student at the University of Madras, was reportedly on his way to buy books when his two-wheeler was rammed by a corporation tanker lorry from from behind.





Thirumal Sekaran who suffered grievous injuries died on the spot. On information, Pondy Bazaar traffic investigation police registered a case and arrested the lorry driver, Dhanasekaran (48) of K K Nagar. Thirumal Sekaran's body has been kept at the Government Royapettah Hospital.





In another accident reported in Alandur, a 21-year-old gana singer died after his two-wheeler was hit by a private bus from behind on Friday night.





The deceased Sudar Oli of Pallavaram was returning home from Nandambakkam after a concert with friends when a private bus bound for Tiruchy rammed his bike from behind on GST road and ran over him.





Sudar Olid was rushed to the nearby hospital, but was declared brought dead. St Thomas Mount traffic investigation police have registered a case and Sudar Oli's body was sent to Chromepet government hospital for post-mortem examination.