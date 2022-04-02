Five arrested for trying to loot Tasmac shop, attacking police

Chennai :

Police on Friday arrested 5 men who escaped after attacking two cops on night patrol last month, after their failed attempt to loot a Tasmac shop in Maduranthagam.





On March 21, a group of men was trying to break the lock of Keelavalam Tasmac shop near Maduranthagam when two cops on night patrol tried to nab them. The intruders, however, managed to escape after attacking them with iron rods and knives.





The Maduranthagam police, who registered a case, formed two special teams to nab the attackers. On Friday early morning, the police, who were on vehicle check on Maduranthakam-Thirukalukundram road, intercepted five men on two bikes. They found that all the bikers had several theft cases pending against them and it was the same group that attacked the policemen.





The police identified them as Vignesh (23) of Velachery, Naveen (21) of Vandalur, Manivannan (25) of Kilampakkam, Venkatesan (24) and Mohamed Ashraf (23) of Vandavasi. Eight bikes, 17 smartphones and weapons were seized. Later, they were remanded in judicial custody and sent to prison.