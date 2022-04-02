5 junctions get remote-controlled traffic signal

Chennai :

The Chennai traffic police are trying out remote-controlled traffic signals at five junctions in Vepery.





The new provision will help traffic cops to move freely to catch violators instead of standing or sitting under traffic umbrellas near a switch.





A traffic cop can operate the signal from 50-100 metres away. It been introduced on Gandhi Irwin Road, EVK Sampath Road, Ritherdon Road, Dr Nair Road and Dasaprakash on a trial basis.





This provision will enable the traffic cop to stand in the middle of the junction and asses the volume of vehicles. It will also help him operate and change the signals on priority basis.





Police claimed that it will be useful for pedestrians to cross the road easily, as automatic signals have timings set. “If the new system works well, it will be surely extended to other traffic signals in the city,” said a senior cop.