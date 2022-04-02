Vandalur zoo gets paintings, 27 Nakshatra trees

A sacred grove with 27 Nakshatra trees will be planted near the big cats’ enclosure along with the n

Chennai :

As part of beautification project, Arignar Anna Zoological Park (AAZP) along with the Environmentalist Foundation of India (EFI) have added paintings for the birds enclousures inside AAZP premises.





A sacred grove with 27 Nakshatra trees will be planted near the big cats’ enclosure along with the native trees.





“The volunteers of EFI proposed the project to bring a change in the zoo and make the place even more lush for nature lovers. The saplings planted here will be maintained by the zoo management and volunteers of the foundation,” said a senior official at Arignar Anna Zoological Park (Vandalur Zoo).





Arun Krishnamurthy, founder of EFI said, “Habitat painting in birds’ enclosure and an eco-garden are being set up. Besides the Nakshatra trees, native trees are also planted. The foundation has collaborated with the zoo for more developmental projects and more will be taken up in future.”