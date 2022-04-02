Aggrieved with SI, five attempt suicide in front of CoP’s office

Chennai :

Five persons, including two women, attempted to end their lives in front of the office of the Commissioner of Police, Chennai on Thursday night alleging that a sub-inspector attached to the Egmore station tried to foist a false case on them.





The complainants, Albert, 30, Dinesh Kumar, 22, Sanjay, 19, Sivaranjani, 26 and Renuka, 55 are pavement dwellers near Egmore railway station.





They reached the office of the CoP in Vepery at 11.30 pm with slit wrists and petrol poured over them. The security thwarted the attempt and rushed them to RGGGH.





Police noted that Egmore SI had allegedly tried to book all five under theft charges pending at the station. Police have received a formal complaint from the five and an investigation is on.