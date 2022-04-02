Two women relieved of gold chains in Anna Nagar at an interval of 10 minutes

Chennai :

Two women, aged 62 and 55 were relieved of their gold chain by bike-borne criminals while walking in Anna Nagar on Thursday.





The 62-year-old woman, Prabhavathi, of Y block in Anna Nagar was walking near her house when a bike-borne duo snatched five sovereigns of gold chain she was wearing on Thursday afternoon.





In the second incident, Vijayalakshmi, 55, of Mudaliar Street in Otteri was walking on T block, 11th street in Anna Nagar when she was relieved of her three-sovereign chain.





Both the incidents reportedly happened at an interval of 10 minutes, and in both the incidents, the rider was wearing a helmet. It is possible that the same duo was involved in both the incidents, police noted.