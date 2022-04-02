Mother, aunt of sexual assault victim arrested

Chennai :

Two relatives of a girl were arrested by the police in connection with the sexual abuse she faced in the past in Royapuram. One of the arrested is the girl’s biological mother while the other is her aunt.





Police said the victim’s mother had left the child with her brother, to marry another man, after the death of her husband. However, after a certain age, the girl’s uncle allegedly started sexually assaulting her, following which she ran away and found refuge in a shelter home.





Staying there, she studied up to class 10. By then her uncle came to know where she was staying and took her back only to be raped by him.





The girl again escaped and took shelter in another home where two staff allegedly sexually assaulted her. The two were later arrested.





When the case came up for hearing in court, the girl narrated the sexual torture she faced from her family members and the court suggested a detailed inquiry. Following a probe, police arrested the mother and aunt of the girl and are on the lookout for the girl’s uncle.