Govt doctors committee demands implementation of GO 354 and counselling for non-service staff

Chennai :

In a letter to the Health Secretary, the committee demanded that the counselling must be conducted for four departments- Anaesthesia, Orthopaedics, Microbiology and Physiology as the restructuring of posts led to senior Assistant Professors being displaced from their Parent Departments and loss of experience. Thus, promotion counselling for these posts should also be conducted.





"We request the government to restore the dental OP Clinics at several government hospitals, including Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital, Kasturba Gandhi Government Hospital and others. As the two years compulsory rural service is must for all promotions, we request the authorities to accordingly restructure the posts of those who're promoted already without rural service," said Dr Perumal Pillai, president of Legal Coordination Committee for Government Doctors.





He added that arbitrary and rampant transfers created serious disparity in the postings of June 2020 where juniors have bypassed their seniors and same was witnessed in PGs postings also and two batches of service PGs-2019, 2020 were denied counselling. In the name of Covid pandemic, the three directorates did direct postings instead of online counselling with proper display of vacancies. The disparity should be looked into and checked to prevent any such issues in future," he said.





Meanwhile, officials with the Directorate of Medical Education said that there are multiple demands and they are already under consideration by respective departments. "Regarding the counselling, postings are being created as per the requirement and service staff has already attended the counselling," the official said.