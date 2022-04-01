Chennai Metro saw 27 per cent increase in daily patronage in March

Chennai :

With travel restrictions imposed for Covid-19 being lifted and opening of offices and educational institutions, a total of 44,67,756 passengers had travelled in Metro trains in March. In February, 31.86 lakh passengers travelled in the as against 25.19 lakh in January this year.





On March 28, a total of 2,10,634 passengers had used the Metro Trains services to commute. "With the opening of the two new stations at Tiruvottiyur, Theradi and Wimco Nagar Depot on the phase 1 extension corridor, we are expecting an increase in passenger patronage. We have also taken steps to improve last-mile connectivity," sources in the CMRL said.





A total of 3,12,845 passengers had utilised the QR Code ticketing service, while 26,37,348 passengers have used the Travel Card Ticketing service in March, 2022.





CMRL offers a 20 per cent discount on QR code ticketing and Metro train travel cards.