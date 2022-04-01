Western Ghats, Delta districts of TN to receive rains for next 48 hours: MET

Chennai :

"Due to the atmospheric downward circulation prevailing over the Gulf of Mannar - western ghats districts (Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Dindigul, Theni, Virudhunagar and Tenkasi), adjoining districts, Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Delta (Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai) of Tamil Nadu is likely to receive light to moderate rains for the next 48 hours," said Dr S Balachandran, Deputy Director- General of Meteorology, RMC.





The maximum temperature is expected to raise by two - three degrees Celsius in the interior districts of Tamil Nadu for at least a week. However, rains along with thunderstorm activity across the State to begin from April 8. The official stated that it is early to predict on any low-pressure area or depression formation over the sea.





On Friday, the maximum temperature in the city increased. The weather stations in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recorded 34.8 degrees Celsius and 37 degrees Celsius respectively.





The minimum temperature was 28.4 degrees Celsius and 27.2 degrees Celsius was recorded in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam respectively.





"Respite to temperature for coastal Tamil Nadu with easterlies being back for next one week. In March, we saw two depressions in Bay of Bengal for the first time ever in 150 years. And it will be active in April too and with westerlies absent coastal stations can be less warm," tweeted Tamil Nadu weatherman Pradeep John.