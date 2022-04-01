Improving women's representation: Gender and Policy Lab inaugurated in Chennai

Chennai :

At the inauguration event, Bedi said that Chennai Corporation is the first city in the country to have a gender and policy lab. “There are a lot of gaps in the infrastructures and services in terms of inclusiveness. Even though 50 per cent of the society is of women, they are not considered while planning infrastructures and services,” he expressed.





While listing out the projects, which are being implemented by the city for women, Bedi said that the women's toilets will be constructed at a cost of Rs. 33 Crore and street light facility will be improved at a cost of Rs. 69 Crore.





Study in Tondiarpet and Royapuram:





Bedi added that gender specialists, who have been appointed for the gender lab, will conduct a pilot study in Tondiarpet and Royapuram zones. “During the study, the specialists will identify issues by talking with the residents and suggest improvements. The recommendations will be incorporated while planning new projects,” he said.





Mayor Priya expressed that participation of women in urban planning has been ignored and their suggestions are not considered.





As per a study conducted by World Bank in the city in 2017, a majority of women commuters, who have responded, are in the age group of 6 to 25 years. At the same time, a majority of male commuters are in the working age group from 26 to 45 years.





“Around 80 per cent of women said that they are at higher risk of being harassed in a crowded public transport and 65 per cent women responded that public transport is unsafe while in dark. More than 80 per cent of respondents had faced harassment during travel,” Gerald Ollivier of the World Bank said.