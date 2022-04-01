Over 70 Fish shops on Marina Loop Road evicted

The Greater Chennai Corporation, along with the Chennai police, have removed fish shops functioning on Loop Road in Marina Beach, on Friday.
Chennai:
An official said that 70 shops were found encroaching the road hindering traffic. “All the shops have been evicted,” he added.
While the civic body has already instructed the fish vendors to vacate the road citing a new fish market is under construction, vendors have been refusing to vacate. The civic body has plans to create a park and playfield along Loop Road, which runs parallel to Santhome High Road.
