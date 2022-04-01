IIT Madras to offer Data Science programme for Classes 11,12 students

Chennai :

The institute is calling for applications for the May 2022 term of this pioneering program, which is a first-of-its-kind initiative launched in 2020.





A release from the institute on Friday said in an effort to take pressure off students by giving them an opportunity to secure admission to IIT Madras while in school, IIT Madras now permits students right from Class 11 to apply for the qualifier process.





Students who complete Class 11 by May 2022 or those currently in Class 12 can apply for the May 2022 yerm qualifier process and if they qualify, they can start the coursework after completing their Class 12.





There is no limit on the number of seats and hence anyone who qualifies can enter the program. Learners who are eligible for the JEE Advanced 2021 exam can directly join this BSc program in May 2022.





Highlighting the changes in the application process, Andrew Thangaraj, Professor In-Charge, BSc in Programming and Data Science, IIT Madras, said, through this program, the institute will ensure that high-quality education is accessible to anyone who dreams to study at an IIT or build a career in Programming and Data Science.





The application process includes four weeks of training, which includes video lectures, weekly assignments, discussion forums and live interactions with professors and course instructors.





Applicants have to write the qualifier examination in person which is based only on these 4 weeks of content and if they get more than the minimum cut-off, they can join the foundation level of the BSc in Programming and Data Science.