Help ward boys at GH, HC’s condition for bail

Chennai :

The Madras High Court on Thursday granted bail to a youth who was arrested for rash driving with a condition directing him to assist ward boys for one month at the trauma ward in Government Stanley Hospital.





“The petitioner is directed to report before the duty doctor of Stanley Hospital, Chennai, at the trauma ward daily at 8 am and stay till 12 noon. He shall assist the ward boys in taking care of patients for 30 days from the next date of release from prison,” Justice G Jayachandran ruled on hearing the bail petition moved by L Praveen, who was riding pillion.





The judge also directed the petitioner to submit a one-page report daily to the duty doctor. “The dean will forward the reports after the 30 days are over to the III Metropolitan Magistrate, George Town, Chennai for appraisal, ” Justice Jayachandran held. The government advocate, meanwhile, opposed the bail submitting that youngsters are frequently engaged in bike races causing nuisance.





On recording the submissions, the judge noted that the court is not oblivious to the menace caused by rash driving and pillion riders performing dangerous stunts. “However, for the said act, detaining the petitioner in prison any further may not be necessary. Hence, this court is of the view that the petitioner may be granted bail subject to certain conditions,” the judge said. On March 20, there was an accident near Stanley Hospital when four people were racing each other on two bikes. Police later arrested all four.