Video of DMK men abusing cops goes viral

Chennai :

A video of a group of men hurling abuses at police in Washermenpet on Tuesday night went viral on Thursday. The men in the video claimed themselves as the supporters of the local DMK councillor and the husband of the councillor was spotted along with the youngsters.





Sources said police personnel Manivannan and Thyagarajan of Washermenpet station were on night patrol on Tuesday when they found a group of men chatting together on JP Koil Street at odd hours. While police questioned them, the men in return argued with the police which soon escalated into a wordy quarrel. The youngsters in the video alleged that it was the police who instigated the quarrel by calling names at the bystanders.





A video clip of the incident circulated on social media showed men abusing the cops with obscene words. A man in the video claims he is the ward councillor and that videographing him will not cause any harm to him.





Inquiries by police revealed that the man, identified as Jagadeesan, is the husband of councillor Chitra in Ward 51. When contacted, a senior police officer said a case has been registered about the incident and that an inquiry has been initiated. DT Next tried to get in touch with the councillor Chitra to get the reaction, but Jagadeesan, who picked up the call, refused to comment on the incident and snapped the call.



