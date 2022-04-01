Standing committee chairpersons elected unopposed, all DMK

Chennai :

A day after 14 of 15 zonal committee chairpersons were elected unopposed at the Chennai Corporation council, chairpersons of standing committees were also elected unopposed on Thursday.





Indirect elections for six standing committees such as finance, public health, education, taxation, town planning and works were held. During the elections, candidates announced by DMK only filed nominations.





K Dhanasekaran (ward 137) has been elected as chairperson of the standing committee (finance) while Dr Shanthakumari (ward 81) has been elected as the chairperson of the standing committee (public health).





Viswanathan (ward 181) and Sarbajaya (ward 44) have been elected as chairpersons of standing committees on education and taxation respectively. Elaya Aruna (ward 49) has been elected as chairman of the town planning standing committee.





N Chitrasu (ward 110), who was speculated to be elected as deputy mayor a few weeks ago, has been elected as chairman of the standing committee (works).





Also, Raja Anbazhagan (ward 141) and S Velu (ward 78) have been elected as members of the appointment committee.





An official said meetings of zonal committees and standing committees will be held from Monday.



