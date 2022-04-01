Curb family clout of women members: OPS

Chennai :

AIADMK coordinator and former chief minister O Panneerselvam urged Chief Minister MK Stalin to stop the family members of women councillors from interfering in official duties of the elected representatives.





“Councillors’ job is to protect and serve people, who had voted for them. However, family members of DMK councillors across the state were involved in doing official duties of elected representatives,” he alleged.





Referring to a recent incident that a woman councillor of ward 34 under Chennai Corporation limits, offering official chair to her husband, Panneerselvam alleged that the councillor’s spouse and his supporters also threatened a house owner in the pretext of “expecting something.”



