10pc of food delivery executives found violating traffic rules in Chennai

Chennai :

The Chennai traffic police booked as many as 978 delivery partners of Swiggy, Zomato and other delivery aggregators for violating traffic rules in one day as part of a special drive on Wednesday, which compounds to 10 per cent of the delivery partners on the roads on a daily basis, and collected Rs 1.35 lakh as fine.





Among the executives booked, 450 were engaged by Swiggy, 278 by Zomato, 188 by Dunzo, while 62 persons work for other aggregators, said the traffic police.





The drive was initiated after a series of awareness campaigns by traffic police following several complaints of traffic violations by the executives in the bid to deliver food to the customers on time.





The majority of the cases were booked for signal jumping (581), followed by stopline violation (131).





According to the city traffic police, there are about 9,000 persons engaged by these aggregators on a daily basis, while 90 per cent of them work for Zomato and Swiggy. Going by the numbers, almost 10 per cent of delivery partners are found violating traffic rules in one day. The drive would continue in the coming days, said police.





Additional Commissioner (Traffic) Kapil Kumar C Saratkar told DTNext that the aggregators were not aware of the violations committed by their delivery partners and cases registered against them. "We are bringing in a system where they too will be notified of the violations caused by their workers," said the official.