In pics: Moral policing, humiliation, verbal abuse of MCC students leads to protest in campus

Madras Christian College students continued to protest as the talks between the college management authorities and student representatives failed.
Chennai:
Students staged protest inside the college premises on Thursday alleging harrassment of female students by college professors. The students also alleged moral policing and sexism by the college authorities.
Read more: Inquiry into sexual harrasment opaque, allege MCC students, want their council member on probe panel
Here are pictures from the campus:
Conversations