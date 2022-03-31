Thu, Mar 31, 2022

In pics: Moral policing, humiliation, verbal abuse of MCC students leads to protest in campus

Published: Mar 31,202208:12 PM by Online Desk

Madras Christian College students continued to protest as the talks between the college management authorities and student representatives failed.

Visuals from Madras Christian College
Chennai:
Students staged protest inside the college premises on Thursday alleging harrassment of female students by college professors. The students also alleged moral policing and sexism by the college authorities. 


Here are pictures from the campus:









