Inquiry into sexual harrasment opaque, allege MCC students, want their council member on probe panel

Chennai :

Students of Madras Christian College staged a protest inside the college premises on Thursday alleging harrassment of female students by college professors. The students also alleged moral policing and sexism by the college authorities.





While the college authorities have given oral assurance to take action in this regard, students are continuing to press their demands by protesting and sought strong action.





"After an instance of sexual harrassment of a PhD scholar by the professor of the Department of Economics at the College in December, students had demanded action against the professor. The case was taken up by the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) at the college and inquiry has been undertaken. However, the professor is expected to return to take classes, which triggered the protests on Thursday," S Johnathan, student secretary, College Union Society, Madras Christian College.





"Several other issues of moral policing of students, humiliation and verbal abuse on an individual over one's dressing sense, body shaming and slut shaming of students by the college professors have further escalated the issue. Moreover, in allegation cases of sexual harrassment, professors should refrain from influencing them in any way," said Jonathan.





Students demanded that every inquiry should be documented, recorded and all committees concerning student welfare especially those issues where professors are accused and students are victims, must have a student representative from a student council person. The protesting students said that issues involving staff were dealt with bias and students grievances were being ignored.









Students asked for assurance to raise grievances especially against teaching and non teaching staff and guaranteed that they will not be pinpointed or wrongly accused under any grounds and not suspended for raising the action. In a letter to the principal, the students stated that complaints must be voluntary and self motivated if initiated or influenced by teaching or non teaching staff must be considered null and void. Regarding male and female interactions, action must be taken only on the basis of complaints registered by one of the parties involved and not due to moral policing.





They also asked for a sex education session for staff and students alike to raise awareness. Dresses and accessories must not become a reason to humiliate, body shame or slut shame a student, they added.





Dean of the college Samuel Rufus said that the college authorities, stakeholders, members of College Union Society and other representatives met to discuss on the issue on Thursday afternoon and the concerns of the students have been addressed. "Regarding the case of allegations of sexual harrassment, the professor is on long leave. The complaint by the victim was withdrawn from ICC after a month, and we are looking at alternatives on how we can proceed. We have taken legal advice also. We have heard the grievances on other issues and there shall be no dress code and moral policing," he said.