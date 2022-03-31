Bike racers, parents in case of juveniles, to be bound over before prosecution

Chennai :

Even as the traffic police arrested 37 youngsters in over a week in connection with various drag racing and bike stunt incidents reported across the city, Commissioner Shankar Jiwal instructed the subordinates to bind over such persons once as a warning instead of remanding them directly.





The decision was taken considering future of those youngsters as prosecution would spoil the prospects in their carrier.





"Those who are caught indulging in drag racing and bike stunts in the public posing a threat to fellow motorists and pedestrians would be bound over under Section 107 of CrPC not to repeat the act again. If they fail, they will be arrested for their second attempt. We have already bound over on person named R Kumar of Chetpet before Pulianthope Deputy Commissioner. If Kumar is caught again for drag racing, he will be arrested and remanded," said Adyar Traffic Investigation Assistant Commissioner P Jawar, the nodal officer to keep the menace of drag racing under control.









Also, if the bike racer turns out to be a juvenile, his parent will be bound over.





"If a juvenile is found loitering around at odd hours, it is a failure on the part of his parent from monitoring thier wards' activities. So, they become culpable, and if the juvenile is caught again for the same offence, action would be initiated against the parent too," said the Assistant Commissioner.





Chennai City police have already lodged two juveniles at the observation home in the last week's drive.





According to the official, youngsters indulge in drag racing on stretches of ECR, OMR, Outer Ring Road and stretches adjacent to the beach from Ennore to Neelankarai and post the videos on social media.