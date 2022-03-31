'Going to die': Class 11 girl writes hours before killing self in Ayanavaram

Chennai :

The deceased K Bhavatharini was a Class 11 student and resident of PV Koil street, said police.





On Wednesday night, her twin brother returned from private tuition and was shocked to find Bhavatarini lying dead.





On information, Ayanavaram police retrieved her body and sent it for post-mortem examination. Inquiries revealed that the deceased had been staying with her brother and father ,Kamalraj, a tailor, since her mother passed away a few months ago due to prolonged illness. Police said that Bhavatharini was taking care of her mother when the latter was ill.





Police said that Bhavatharini had allegedly written on her book that she was going to die, though there was no reason mentioned.





Police are now interrogating whether the minor girl died of depression or if there was no other reason for her extreme step.