SI's son assaults 13-year-old girl seven times, held under Pocso Act in Chennai

Chennai :

The accused M Jeevan of Tiruvallur district is the son of a police sub-inspector in Greater Chennai Police and the victim is a 13-year-old girl.





Police said that Jeevan sexually assaulted the girl several times on the pretext of being in relationship with her. The victim recently told her sister about the assault after which a complaint was lodged at Pulianthope all-women police station.





Police arrested Jeevan under Pocso Act after investigation and remanded him in judicial custody.