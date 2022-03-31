Here's why Egmore's iconic Albert theatre was sealed by Corpn officials

On the last day of the current financial year, on Thursday, the Greater Chennai Corporation sealed a famous theatre complex in Egmore for failing pay property tax.
Chennai:
A Chennai Corporation official said that Albert theatre management has a huge property tax due worth Rs. 51 lakh. "Also, the management has to pay entertainment tax of RSM 14 lakh. Even after repeated notices, the theatre management failed to pay the dues, following which the premises was sealed," the official said.
The civic body would remove the seal, if and when the management pays pending dues.
