Thu, Mar 31, 2022

Here's why Egmore's iconic Albert theatre was sealed by Corpn officials

Published: Mar 31,202210:16 AM by Online Desk

Updated: Mar 31,202211:10 AM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

On the last day of the current financial year, on Thursday, the Greater Chennai Corporation sealed a famous theatre complex in Egmore for failing pay property tax.

Egmore's iconic Albert theatre was sealed by the Greater Chennai Corporation
Egmore's iconic Albert theatre was sealed by the Greater Chennai Corporation
Chennai:
A Chennai Corporation official said that Albert theatre management has a huge property tax due worth Rs. 51 lakh. "Also, the management has to pay entertainment tax of RSM 14 lakh. Even after repeated notices, the theatre management failed to pay the dues, following which the premises was sealed," the official said.

The civic body would remove the seal, if and when the management pays pending dues.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations