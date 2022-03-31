Woman cheats stepbrothers with forged papers, held along with aide

Chennai :

Vadapalani police arrested a 37-year-old woman on the charges of cheating her stepbrothers by fraudulently selling the common property with forged documents.





Police said the arrested D Elayarani of West Sivan Koil in Vadapalani is daughter of Leela Bhai-Dharmalingam couple. Leela Bhai had two sons, Saravanan and Dillikumar, from her previous marriage with Hari, a staffer with India Post. After Hari died of illness, Leela got his job on compassionate grounds after which she married Dharmalingam. Leela Bhai and Elayarani stayed at their own house in Vadapalani after Dharmalingam’s death and Leela Bhai too died in 2020.





While Elayarani and her stepbrothers Saravanan and Dillikumar agreed to share the properties equally, Elayarani allegedly went absconding with jewels and cash after which a complaint was lodged at Vadapalani police station.





However, when police secured her, she allegedly agreed to distribute the assets but kept on delaying it. On suspicion, Saravanan checked the status of their land in Guduvanchery and found that it was sold to another person.





Saravanan approached the court and Vadapalani police was directed to investigate the matter. Since inquiries revealed that Elayarani submitted a fake heir certificate to sell the land, she was arrested by Vadapalani police.





Police also arrested A Ramesh of Nandambakkam, who helped her to get the fake certificate. Both were remanded in judicial custody.