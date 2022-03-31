78 sovereigns burgled from house of retired EB staff in Arumbakkam

Chennai :

Unidentified men escaped with 78 sovereigns and Rs 1.5 lakh in cash from the house of a retired electricity board staff in Arumbakkam on Wednesday.





The victim Jothiramalingam visited his son living in Hasthinapuram with his family and returned home on Wednesday morning. He was shocked to find the entrance door of his house on Vellalar Street on Jawaharlal Nehru Salai broken open.





The burglars had taken the cupboard keys from the dressing table and escaped with gold and cash.





Based on his complaint, Choolaimedu police have registered a case and launched a hunt for the suspects.