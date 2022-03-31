Video shows councillor seeking money, she denies

Chennai :

Cementing a common perception that local councillors are extorting money from residents constructing houses, a latest video clip on the same is going viral on social media.





In the clip, captured on a mobile phone, two women of Ward 34 are seen arguing with ward councillor Sharmila Gandhi and her husband regarding the construction of a house. It is alleged that supporters of Sharmila Gandhi demanded money from the women to allow the construction works.





When asked, Sharmila Gandhi denied the allegations and said neither she nor her husband demand money. “I have instructed my supporters as well as ward-level officials not to demand money from the public. I am working honestly for the public,” she said.





She added that the owners constructed the house by encroaching 3 feet of public space.





Meanwhile, Jayaram Venkatesan of Arappor Iyakkam commented that the government has provided 50 per cent reservation in councillor posts, but their husbands are taking decisions. “There is a department to take action. When will be the interference of councillors stop?” he asked.