Gold bars, foreign currencies, worth lakhs of rupees seized

Chennai :

On Wednesday morning, Customs officials seized foreign currencies and gold bars in the Chennai airport and arrested five passengers.





Officials were checking passengers who were about to board a flight to Dubai. They found a group of four men who were nervous and giving evasive replies. When a personal search was conducted, the officials found hidden US dollars and Euro currencies inside their clothes. The currencies were seized and the men were arrested for further inquiry.





In a second incident, officials, while checking passengers about to board a flight to Sri Lanka, found a 25-year-old man from Chennai having US dollars inside his clothes. They seized the currency and arrested the passenger.





In another incident, 800 grams of gold bars worth Rs 38.32 lakh were seized on Tuesday. Based on a tip-off, Customs officers recovered eight gold bars with foreign marking from the lavatory of Indigo Airlines flight which arrived from Kuwait.





The recovered gold bars were seized under the Customs Act, 1962. Further investigations are under progress.