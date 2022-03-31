Bike-borne gang attacks DMK functionary in Ennore

Chennai :

The victim, G Harikumar (37) of Ernavur, is a lawyer and part of the DMK’s advocate wing. The attack happened when he was returning home from Tiruvottiyur. The gang arrived on bikes and intercepted his car at Kannilal layout by hurling stones.





When the driver, K Ramkumar, stopped the car, they broke the windshield with machetes. When the victims tried to flee, they attacked the duo with machetes. However, both escaped with minor injuries and got themselves admitted at a private hospital.





Ennore police rushed to the spot and held inquiries with the victims. Based on the inputs from Harikumar that the attack was over the previous enmity, police formed a special team and launched a hunt for the suspects.





R Ramki (32) of Ernavur, a rowdy, was detained for interrogation. Police said that the gang attacked him since Harikumar had tipped off cops about the absconding history-sheeters and refused to extend his support for a candidate in the local body elections.