Middle-aged men booked under Pocso in 2 different cases

Chennai :

MGR Nagar police have arrested a 32-year-old man for alleged sexual assault on a group of teen boys.





“The accused, M Gopi Kannan of Manapakkam, is a native of Tirunelveli district and worked as an electrician here,” said the police. At Nesapakkam, he befriended a group of schoolboys playing at a park. On the pretext of training them in athletics, he took them to his room where he sexually assaulted them in different days.





The incident came to light after one of the victims informed his father about the assault and a complaint was lodged at MGR Nagar police station.





After investigation, the police arrested Gopi under Pocso Act and remanded him in judicial custody on Tuesday.





Meanwhile, Ambattur all-women police have arrested a 43-year-old man for sexually assaulting the minor daughter of his live-in partner. The victim’s mother developed a relationship with him after her husband married another woman. She stayed with him and his two children including the daughter (13).





When the child disclosed abuse to her mother a few months ago, she left him but took all the kids along with her. However, he continued to harass her and the victim regularly, which is when she approached the police and filed a complaint.





The Ambattur all-women police registered a case and arrested the 43-year-old man and remanded him.