Now, traffic cops get a day rest after night shift

Chennai :

Valasaravakkam Traffic enforcement inspector D Mayilsamy was busy cleaning up his house when DT Next visited him on Wednesday evening. Three weeks ago, he would have been back in the office around 2 pm even though he would have reached back home just after sunrise after completing the night patrol.





It has been about three weeks since the Additional Commissioner (traffic) Kapil Kumar Saratkar instructed the traffic police officers from sub-inspectors to Assistant Commissioners to take a day off after the night shift and what inspector Mayilsamy was doing was just one of the ways the officers are spending the spare time. "My family is in my hometown since my sons are still on work from home. Otherwise, I would have taken the family out to spend the day," says the inspector.





The additional commissioner came up with the initiative after many of his subordinates raised the issue of not being able to spend time with their family members at a grievance meeting he held with them recently.





The sub-inspectors, inspectors, assistant commissioners who are on the night rounds and vehicle checks need not report to the duty the next day, but a day after. "It is a good gesture from the superior officer and everyone is liking it," said the inspector. Every traffic inspector and Assistant Commssioner get their turn for night shift once a week. However, the off-time comes with its own conditions and police personnel should be ready to report if required.





When contacted, Additional Commissioner Kapil Kumar Saratkar said, "We have just extended the subordinates rest time a little longer because the officers from the rank of SI to AC do not get weekly off," said the official.