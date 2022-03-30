Pedestrian robbed at knifepoint by duo in Egmore

Chennai :

The victim Asaraj (25) Gengu Reddy street, who works at a hotel in Nungambakkam, was walking back home after his night shift when the incident happened.





Asaraj was crossing the Don Bosco school on Casa Major Road when an autorickshaw intercepted him and two men who alighted from the vehicle threatened him to part with his mobile phone. Since both of them had knives, Asaraj handed over the phone to the duo and managed to escape. Based on his complaint, Egmore police have registered a case and launched a hunt for the duo with the help of CCTV footage.