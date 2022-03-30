Stalin inaugurates Tamil Nadu State Health Council, 14 districts to participate

Chennai :

The health council is held only once a year. In the first phase, 14 districts will participate in the Health Council and by 2024, 38 districts will be participating.





"The Chief Minister is acting as the Chairman of the State Health Council. The World Bank has approved Rs 1,995 crore. Of which Rs 955 crore has been funded so far. In countries like Cuba, medical facilities are said to be better. But they don't have Medical facilities like us such as Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam, and the Inniyur Kaapom scheme," said Health Minister Ma Subramanian at the event.

To date, at least 57 lakh people are benefitted through the Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme. And as many as 38,678 people survived through the Inniyur Kaapom scheme.





"The primary aim is to make health care accessible to all the citizens in Tamil Nadu. Population health Sensex is being taken across the State. Once it is completed, information about everyone's health will be collected and treated," said the Health Minister.