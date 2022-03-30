Land grabbing case: HC grants conditional anticipatory bail to Jayakumar's daughter, son-in-law

Chennai :

Justice AD Jagadish Chandira passed the order on hearing the anticipatory bail petition filed by Jayakumar's daughter Jayapriya and son-in-law Naveenkumar.





The petitioners submitted that the case had been slapped against them for some political reasons.





"The complainant Magesh Kumar is the own brother of Naveen Kumar. The police had filed the FIR after six-years since the alleged incident had happened. The police had acted eight months after the complaint was lodged. The land-grabbing complaint is completely a foisted one. Former minister Jayakumar, and we have been wilfully dragged into the case," the petitioners submitted.





However, the complaint rejected those contentions saying that Jayakumar, when he was a minister for the state, he came with his men to a fishing net manufacturing firm run by Magesh.





"Jayakumar and his men had taken documents and harassed the workers there. They have also grabbed the land by threatening us," Magesh's counsel P Anandan noted.





Meanwhile, Naveenkumar's counsel submitted that there is a civil suit pending before the Alandur civil court and the police had given a criminal colour to this case.





On recording the submissions, the judge granted bail to Jayapriya and Naveen Kumar on the condition that they should appear before the Central Crime Branch for two weeks.





"After two weeks, Naveen shall appear before the CCB on every Monday," the judge noted.