Chennai Central Square project: Stalin inaugurates pedestrian plaza and renovated subway

Chennai :

The inauguration ceremony was held on behalf of the Chennai Metro Rail Corporation following the completion of the Rs 34.22 crore beautification tunnel corridor as part of the Central Square project.





The Central Square project at a cost of Rs 400 crore has been implemented to ease traffic congestion in front of the Chennai Central Railway Station. Under this project, a single tunnel will be constructed connecting Chennai Central, Metro Railway Station, Ribbon Building, Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital and Park Railway Station.





Following this, beautiful plants and fountains have been set up to make this tunnel a landmark of Chennai. The underground accommodation is available for 500 cars and 1,500 two-wheelers and facilities have also been made for the public to cross the road from one place to another via the tunnel without difficulty.





A 31-storey commercial complex called Central Plaza has been set up under the Central Square project, with all amenities of a hotel, a shopping mall, an amusement park, hotels and a three-storey underground parking lot. These include new sidewalks, concrete benches, seats with desks, and two bus stops.





The area is also lined with concrete benches that can seat up to a thousand people at a time. Lift and escalator facilities are also located in the area for easy access by travelers.