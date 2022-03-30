Wed, Mar 30, 2022

Traffic cop buys footwear to old woman on road, Tambaram CoP honours him

Published: Mar 30,202212:47 PM by Dt Bureau

Updated: Mar 30,202201:48 PM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

DGP Ravi, commissioner of police , Tambaram on Wednesday honoured a traffic cop by giving him a cash reward.

Chennai:
DGP Ravi, commissioner of police , Tambaram on Wednesday honoured a traffic cop by giving him a cash reward. Traffic police man Johnson Brusle was in the limelight after a video showed him helping a aged woman by giving her a new pair of slippers.
She was spotted walking barefoot in hot sun by Johnson who purchased a new pair of footwear and gave to her on Saturday. 

His gesture was widely praised in social media. Ravi on Wednesday called him to CoP office in Sholinganallur and congratulated him for the good work.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations