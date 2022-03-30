List of zonal committee chairmen of Chennai Corporation is out: Details here

Chennai :

As the DMK announced the candidates for the chairmen posts earlier, most of the zonal committee chairmen have been elected unopposed.





Here is the list:

Thiruvottiyur - TM Thaniyarasu (Ward 10)

Manali - AV Arumugam (Ward 20)

Madhavaram - S Nandagopal (Ward 25)

Tondiarpet - Netaji Ganesan (Ward 38)

Royapuram - P Sriramulu (Ward 54)

Thiru Vi Ka Nagar - Saritha Maheshkumar (Ward 69)

Ambattur - PK Murthy (Ward 80)

Anna Nagar - P Jain (Ward 94)

Teynampet - S Madan Mohan (Ward 114)

Kodambakkam -M Krishnamurthy (Ward 142)

Valasaravakkam - Nolambur V Rajan (Ward 143)

Alandur - N Chandran (Ward 166)

Adyar - R Durairaj (Ward 172)

Sholinganallur - Madhiyazhagan (Ward 192)





For Perungudi zone chairman post, KPK Sathishkumar (Ward 182) of ADMK contested against SV Ravichandran of DMK. Soon after the voting completed and when officials set to open ballot box, Sathishkumar objected to counting citing members carried their mobile phones while voting and they would have took pictures of their ballot papers. DMK members opposed the claim saying none of them took photos. After Sathishkumar gave a written complaint, based on which Chennai Corporation Commissioner and District election officer Gagandeep Singh Bedi defered counting.