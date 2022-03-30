Amazon sets up its largest unit in TN

Chennai :

E-commerce giant Amazon strengthened its presence in Tamil Nadu with the setting up of a new facility, its fourth in the state that can house around 6,000 employees.





Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated Amazon’s largest facility in TN, spread across 8.3 lakh sq ft in the city, on Tuesday.





Amazon began operations in Tamil Nadu with 50 people in 2005 and currently has over 14,000 employees in the state.





‘ The new office is a reaffirmation of our growth and commitment to the state....’’, said Vinod Mathews, Director, Amazon Global Real Estate and Facilities. Several technology, engineering, devices and operations teams (of Amazon) operate from the company’s offices across Chennai.





Amazon also has two offices in OMR and another in Saravanampatti, Coimbatore.





The company has four fulfilment centres, three sort centres. In 2021 it had set up its first device manufacturing unit in Chennai and today ‘hundreds of thousands’ of Fire TV Stick devices are manufactured in the unit.





The new office building features state-of-the-art infrastructure design and facilities that would operate with significantly lower cost than any conventional building by incorporating internationally recognised building standards.





These standards allow an estimated 23 per cent reduction in annual energy consumption and a 76 per cent reduction in drinking water consumption.





The new office would function in full capacity as and when employees return to work, once the COVID-19 pandemic induced remote working scenario stabilises, the company said.



