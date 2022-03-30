MTC operates 64 pc of its fleet on Day 2 of strike

Chennai :

A day after passengers were left stranded with buses staying off the road, Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) on Tuesday operated about 64 per cent of its buses on the second day of the two-day nationwide strike.





According to officials, MTC operated 1,673 buses or 64 per cent of its services in the city and suburbs, as against its total fleet of 2,595 buses.





All the state transport undertakings together have operated 92 per cent of the bus services. Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation Coimbatore, Salem, Kumbakonam, Villupuram, Madurai and Tirunelveli operated between 92 per cent and 100 per cent of its normal bus services.





Meanwhile, Chennai Metro officials said that 2.10 lakh passengers used metro train services on Monday as against the average daily footfall of about 1.5 lakh passengers.





Almost all bus services resumed on Tuesday morning following the decision taken by the protesting trade unions to allow public transportation in the wake of hardship faced by the public. DMK-affiliated LPF treasurer Natarajan on Monday announced that 60 per cent of the buses would be plying the roads on Tuesday, bowing to public and students pleas.





“The trade unions have decided that only office bearers of the transport union will take part in the strike. Other workers will operate about 60 per cent of the bus services on Tuesday,” he said.