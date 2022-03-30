Public transport feasible, but lack of connectivity a downer

The cost of petrol retailed at Rs 105.94 per litre in the city

Chennai :

The fuel price hike has made a dent in the monthly budget, and denizens of the city are a worried lot.





An increase in fuel prices will inevitably lead to high cost of household items like groceries, vegetables, fruits, etc. Chennaiites are also anxious as this will adversely impact their monthly expenditure, which also includes cost of fuel, service and maintenance for their vehicles.





During an interaction with DT Next, some car-owners admitted shifting to alternate transportation due to hike in petrol and diesel prices, while a few others felt that they were left with no choice in the matter.





“Pre-COVID, I used to travel in MTC buses but during the lockdown, number of buses was lesser at night. From then on, I started using a two-wheeler. But now with the petrol prices spiralling, even this is difficult. I cannot avoid using my own vehicle, as I travel at least 25 km per day,” rued T Sukumaran, Tiruvottiyur.





What about public transportation? Lack of connectivity in certain areas has been a perennial problem with the MTC. “Buses are not available from Koyambedu terminus to Tiruvottiyur at night. I have to use my own vehicle. This is a nightmare,” he added. The income has not increased but the monthly plan for fuel has, claim residents. “I used to frequent Trichy in my car. A few years ago, it would have cost Rs 2,000, but now it costs more than Rs 5,000. So, these days, either I cancel the trip or travel by train where ticket prices are cheaper,” pointed out M Balakrishnan, a resident of Velachery. “Earlier filling the car tank was a regular occurrence but now the tank is always somewhere between empty and half-way mark.”





Additionally, with increase in prices of essential items, it’s going to get more difficult to manage household finances, pay loans and premiums.





“The government should reduce tax imposed on fuel, at least that’d make it more affordable for motorists,” he averred.





Each order makes delivery agents count every drop

The steep hike in fuel prices has severely impacted the earnings of the city’s delivery workforce, which has been overworked, under-paid and struggling to make ends meet.

On Tuesday, the seventh day in 10 days of price hike, cost of petrol retailed at Rs 105.94 per litre in the city. Many delivery executives lament that their take-home money has decreased, as fuel prices surge every day.

It has become difficult to make ends meet with increase in price hike and with reports suggesting that prices will continue to move up by Rs 12/litre.

K Santhosh, a food delivery executive, said that he has been doing food deliveries even before COVID hit the country.

“It was a good job with decent pay. But during COVID, it became tough. Now, it’s even worse, as cost of fuel keeps increasing with no end in sight. Even if I increase my working hours, this will affect everything else,” he said.

Adding that his incentive depends on delivering food to customers within 30 minutes, he stated, “This leads to a drop in mileage which in turn increases my expenses on petrol.” he said.

Before COVID, Santhosh used to spend Rs 250 a day on petrol. “Today, I spend Rs 350 for the same quantity. I used to work for 10 hours a day and would earn Rs 1,000-1,200. But now, even after 12-13 hours of work, I’m barely able to earn Rs 1,000 of which Rs 350 is my petrol expenditure,” he rued.

Ramakrishnan, another delivery agent, said that he was paid Rs 35 as a delivery charge when petrol price was Rs 80/litre. “Now with petrol prices going up, we’re being paid less at Rs 20 per delivery,” he said. “It’s increasingly becoming difficult to achieve the daily incentive and weekly incentive.”









