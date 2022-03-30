IIT-M Dalit scholar case: City cops summon main accused

The city police recently received a fresh complaint from the victim to include SC/ST Act in the case and a senior official said that a legal opinion would be sought if the accused dishonoured the summon.
Chennai: The city police have summoned the main accused in the case of sexual assault on a Dalit PhD scholar at IIT-Madras to appear before April 15 for inquiry. Police said that the accused, Kingshuk Debsharma, had already received anticipatory bail in connection with the case, but city police arrested him on Monday at his hometown since he flouted the bail condition. However, he was released on bail by the local court when the city police produced him for a transit warrant to bring him to Chennai. The city police recently received a fresh complaint from the victim to include SC/ST Act in the case and a senior official said that a legal opinion would be sought if the accused dishonoured the summon.
