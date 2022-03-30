1-year-old baby falls from bike, dies

The incident happened when the boy’s father hit the brakes to avoid hitting the dog and the baby fell down and suffered severe injuries.
Chennai: A one-year-old baby boy died after he fell down from the bike while travelling with his parents near Vandalur on Monday. The deceased was identified as Losith of Urapakkam. The incident happened when the boy’s father hit the brakes to avoid hitting the dog and the baby fell down and suffered severe injuries. He was rushed to the hospital but Losith died without responding to treatments in the night. Thalambur police have registered a case.
